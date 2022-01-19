To the friends of David R. Hinkson, this update:
A federal prisoner now for 20 years, David remains currently in a North Carolina medical prison, enduring stage 4 systemic cancer.
Diagnosed as terminally ill in early 2020, David qualified under the law of compassionate release, to be returned to his family within 30 days. Then, with all medical and legal preparations made, including home approval, everything stopped, and nearly a year passed before any could learn why.
Witness Richard C. Tallman, presiding judge of David’s 2005 criminal trials. Defense counsel filed repeated formal requests for release, only to have Judge Tallman issue countermands, directed to both the prison warden and the BOP. Quoting from the judge’s letter of Feb. 19, 2021:
“...enclosed is a copy of my Memorandum Decision and Order of July 7, 2020, denying an earlier motion based on my finding that (David Hinkson’s) release would pose a danger to the community… It is my recommendation that you deny his renewed motion on that basis.”
Receiving a copy of this letter recently, we phoned and spoke with Judge Tallman’s legal assistant at the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals in Coeur d’ Alene, following up with a promised letter of appeal emailed later that day and by a signed hard copy the next. Our letter asked, in part, “Even if in years past, David Hinkson were seriously thought to be a danger to his community, how can that possibly be of legitimate concern today when the man can barely sit, stand, or take meager nourishment?”
Another day later, our last call to the court had hoped to confirm my emailed letter had been duly received and placed before the judge. However, the same legal assistant informed me she could not answer the question nor discuss anything with me. Quite dismayed but insistent, I twice asked why, to which she merely replied, “Have a nice day, ma’am,” and hung up.
Remember to pray for David and his family. So dire is his state, daily we seriously doubt he can remain with us for another tomorrow. Need more be said?! Except to invite anyone moved to feel free to make to this court your own respectful but urgent request. For whether truth and right be honored or not, let it always be that for which we stand. (judge_tallman@ca9.uscourts.gov)
Carol Asher
Kamiah
