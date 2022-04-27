I’m responding to James Rockwell’s letter to the editor of April 13. He wrote that he received a letter from Representative Priscilla Giddings where she noted her concerns pertaining to Idaho Speaker of the House Scott Bedke’s poor performance. She sent it to James Rockwell, the Idaho County Chairman for the Republican Party, not me, and not the press. A statesman would have met with her, pertaining to her concerns. A statesman would bring up his own experiences to her pertaining to each concern. Not Mr. Rockwell, he brings it straight to the papers and even discounts her footnotes. Not that they’re wrong just “regardless of her footnotes.” At least some of her concerns are true, if not all. Scott Bedke’s grade pertaining to his performance is noted on Idahofreedom.org. Idahofreedom.org’s mission statement is “Our mission is to make Idaho into a laboratory of liberty by exposing, defeating, and replacing the state’s socialist public policies.” Bedke has a 49% rating; Giddings is 92%.
Finally, Rockwell noted in his letter “Seems she [Representative Priscilla Giddings] would do herself some good if she refrained from trashing the Republican Party and its leaders for her narrow, personal, benefit.” A simple note on that, Representative Giddings’ letter was sent to James Rockwell, the Idaho County Chairman for the Republican Party, and he decided to make it public, and he ended up trashing her, a Republican Party leader; he should take his own advice. Praises to Representative Priscilla Giddings for being a statesman and a real conservative, challenging poor performance, even if the poor performance comes from career Republicans. She’s not a politician or a blind Republican, paralleling the blind Democrat in supporting poor-performance career incumbents just because they have an “R” or a “D” before their names or are friends.
Greg Heun
Kamiah
