This is in response to Jim Eckwortzel’s letter to the editor, which appeared in the March 8 [Free Press] edition.
Mr. Eckwortzel quotes from state law and implies that the Riggins school district is violating one or more of these statutes. If that’s the case, why hasn’t the state charged anyone with a violation? Is it possible that Mr. Eckworzel isn’t capable of interpreting these laws?
