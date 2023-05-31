Book: Birthright, the Coming Posthuman Apocalypse and the Usurpation of Adam’s Dominion on Planet Earth, by author Timothy Alberino.
This book answers many of the questions thinking people have not been able to resolve, such as why the human race was created as a direct result of the war between the Creator and Lucifer/Satan. Why humanity was created as siblings in the royal family of the Prime Creator as His literal children once we inherit the Kingdom.
Why humanity was appointed as regent to planet Earth. Satan and his minions were greatly angered at humanity’s promotion to regent, but do not dare to directly attack Earth and take the domain from humanity for themselves. Why?
Why does the medical community demand that we take the Covid-19 shot, which, among other things, alters our human DNA to something else.
Most of humanity in these end times will be blindsided by what is about to happen, but readers of this book won’t be.
