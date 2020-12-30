Governor Little states [Dec. 16 issue, Free Press] that “There is an ugliness out there that we can overcome only by uniting around the true enemy — the virus, not each other.” I agree, except he misidentifies the enemy.
The challenge we have is that there are two parallel “realities” at play here. In the one, which is a construct, a fiction that is being pushed on us as true, the virus is the enemy. There is no cure, we must do our part by wearing masks, avoiding crowds and gatherings and “social distancing” (self isolation). In this fabricated narrative, our only hope is for a vaccine. The situation is so dire that it justifies collapsing the economies of the world, putting 40 percent of our households out of work and plunging over one hundred million people worldwide into poverty and starvation. Oh yea, and we need to give up our God-given, otherwise inalienable rights to practice our religion, freely assemble, freely travel, work, operate businesses and make our own choices in life.
In the other reality, the virus is not the big issue. There are inexpensive preventatives and treatments proven to be 100 percent effective. The “Covid” case and death counts are fake. Mask wearing is proven to not provide protection. Social isolation is known to lower the immune system and make people more susceptible to illness. Vaccines, especially the new RNA type (that alters your genetics) being rolled out by Pfizer, are neither safe nor effective against rapidly evolving corona viruses. In fact, they are dangerous. The vaccine manufacturers have been given legal immunity from harm. Taxpayers pay injury costs. In this reality, the real problems are the skyrocketing spousal and child abuse, suicides, poverty, starvation, homelessness and deaths, caused not by a virus, but by the draconian measures being mandated by the government.
The developers, promoters and beneficiaries of this operation are the vaccine trusts, pharmaceutical giants, “health” agencies and departments, and politicians who are compromised by them. The worldwide vaccine market is worth trillions of dollars. Governor, the real enemies are you and your cohorts in this crime against humanity.
Jay Maxner
Kooskia
