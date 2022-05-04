Thank you, Skip Brandt, for pointing out the pointlessness of Idaho Republican candidates using the word “conservative” in their campaigns. The word has become a meaningless descriptor claimed by Republicans of all persuasions. Voters, please ignore the empty word and look at a candidate’s suitability for office based on real merits rather than meaningless labels.
Idaho’s stature is the result of decades and decades of leadership by “reasonable politicians” of both parties. These foundations we’ve enjoyed are why so many people love Idaho. Will our long-term, and new, citizens continue to love Idaho and be happy to live here when it is governed by a bunch of unreasonable, ill-suited leaders? I think not. Voters, please think about this when casting your votes.
Although I don’t agree with all of Brandt’s candidate choices, he has supported “reasonable” Republicans, ones who will not ignore Idaho’s laws and reasoned conduct by its leaders and citizens.
In contrast, Carol Asher, in her letters, also appearing in the Cottonwood Chronicle and the Free Press, is supporting contrarian, unreasonable candidates. Please, voters, consider the quality and character of the candidates, selecting those you would honestly be proud to represent you and all Idahoans.
Please consider joining me in supporting:
Brad Little – Governor, Scott Bedke - Lt. Governor, Phil McGrane - Secretary of State, Lawrence Wasden - Attorney General, Sherri Ybarra - Superintendent of Public Instruction, Carl Crabtree - Idaho State Senator, Lynn Guyer - Idaho State Representative.
Frances Conklin
Cottonwood
