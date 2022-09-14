The Camp Lejeune Water Contamination is indeed law. H.R. 2192-Camp Lejeune Justice Act of 2021. This became part of the Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act on Aug. 10, 2022. Now, if you listen to the radio, or watch a little television, you will see at least four to five commercials regarding the Camp Lejeune Water Contamination lawsuit. This is where it gets interesting, and I thought it only best to keep you – the veteran – up to speed.

These many law firms that want your information, to get you a claim and “guarantee” you a win-or-an increase in your service-connection rating are way wrong. So, here’s how this works… and please, take it from me – I know something all about this. They (lawyers), those blood-thirsty, chase you ‘round the world – won’t let up ‘till they get you to sign up – type ambulance chasers, only want what is coming to them. These claims, dependent on how long you were in an area that fell under the contamination rule, are somewhat hefty, and somewhat reasonable, but some are often denied. The “firms” that talk of a guarantee to you winning a claim, are really out for themselves and could really care less about you once you receive an award. A large chunk of your payment award will go to that “firm” representing you, up until the day you expire on this big blue marble.

