A new bill, HB 139, is making its way through the Idaho statehouse. It proposes to protect Idaho youth by limiting access to books in schools and libraries that expose them to “harmful material. “Harmful” is subjective, and a parent who deems material “harmful” can file a civil lawsuit against the library for up to $10,000, plus legal fees.
This bill is not designed to protect minors; it is designed to intimidate teachers and librarians so that a vast range of “potentially harmful” literature and music is banned. That’s the bill’s endgame: censorship.
