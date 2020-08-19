The period of time allotted for us to conduct recall efforts to unseat Idaho Governor Brad Little ended last week. We indeed fell far short of the number of voter signatures required to further the goal, but this letter is meant as a hardy thank you to everyone throughout our area who, understanding the seriousness of the matter, cared enough to sign the petition, attend a support rally, or even simply honk your horn with a thumbs up, in passing our sign-wavers along the highway.
Very specially appreciated were those elected officials, business owners, and community leaders willing to take a stand. But take a stand for what was the question. This drive was not about whether Brad Little was known or liked personally … casually thought of as doing a good job … or about it being unfair for us to lay blame only to him, since many other politicians are just as guilty … or that some governors are even worse than Little -- all of which comments and more were made.
The recall effort concerned one thing alone: whether Idaho's chief executive was or was not upholding the solemn oath he swore to follow strictly the mandates of the Idaho Constitution and its supportive laws of governance. Had the governor's policies and decrees of the last several months not been found in serious violation of this supreme law, a recall effort would never have been initiated.
So, to those who blithely thought we had not enough reason for concern, I would pose this: Suppose you were a business owner. How much abuse of contract by a high-level employee would you not only put up with, but reward, and for how long? Governor Little is the State of Idaho's top employee. At what point do you think We the People should hold himlawfully accountable? After all, we pretty much get the kind of government we deserve, do we not?!
Carol Asher
Kamiah
