Representative Mike Simpson’s Guest Column last week inspired me to write down a few thoughts. You can learn more from someone by what they don’t say or do than by what they do say or do.
For the last four-plus years, there’s been nothing but false news in the mainstream media focused directly on our president. What did you hear or see from Idaho Republican Representative Mike Simpson about this injustice? Nothing. Do you remember “Blue-dog Democrats”. Those politicians that were Democrat but seemed to vote Republican? Democrat Walt Minnick, of Idaho, was one disappointment years back. We now have “Red-dog Republicans.” Those elected Republicans that never seem to come out and take a stand for their party when one of their own is wrongfully being attacked. This is called supporting the Democrat/leftist cause. They hide and wait for things to blow over. I hope I’m not the only one that sees this problem in “Conservative” Idaho.
With that said, Idaho Senator Risch and Idaho Senator Crapo have said and done exactly the same thing as Representative Simpson over the last four-plus years... nothing! KJV, Revelations 3:16, “So then because thou art lukewarm, and neither cold nor hot, I will spew thee out of my mouth.” From now on I will only send money to candidates President Trump endorses. Google has completely censored President Trump, so if you want to find his Super PAC to contribute, you will find it using the DuckDuckGo search engine. At donaldjtrump.com. The PAC is called Save America.
The toilet needs flushing on both sides of the hallway.
Greg Heun
Carrot Ridge
