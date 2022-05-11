Food for thought about establishing an ambulance (tax) district. Every parcel will have to pay something. Whether there is someone living there year-round or just bare land. Whether the service is ever used or not. The .04 is cited per 100k as a start but a tax of .06 per 100k is allowed. When it becomes a taxing district, the ambulance service is no longer “volunteer.” It becomes a business contracted by the county with another guaranteed income stream. Who becomes the owner of the current equipment, facilities, etc.? Volunteers become employees. The contract may guarantee 24/7 staffing and since volunteers have other jobs, why would they take on a second? What if another entity comes in and offers county commissioners a better deal than the current group? Read what happened in other counties, get informed, follow the money and choose wisely.
Rosanne Smith
Moyie Springs
