Food for thought about establishing an ambulance (tax) district. Every parcel will have to pay something. Whether there is someone living there year-round or just bare land. Whether the service is ever used or not. The .04 is cited per 100k as a start but a tax of .06 per 100k is allowed. When it becomes a taxing district, the ambulance service is no longer “volunteer.” It becomes a business contracted by the county with another guaranteed income stream. Who becomes the owner of the current equipment, facilities, etc.? Volunteers become employees. The contract may guarantee 24/7 staffing and since volunteers have other jobs, why would they take on a second? What if another entity comes in and offers county commissioners a better deal than the current group? Read what happened in other counties, get informed, follow the money and choose wisely.

Rosanne Smith

Moyie Springs

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments