Idaho Fish and Game recently lifted trapping restrictions for river otters on the main stem of the Middle Fork of the Clearwater River and the main stem of the Salmon River, among other places. Don Ebert, the Clearwater Region’s commissioner on the Fish and Game board, voted in favor of lifting the restrictions. As quoted by the Associated Press, Mr. Ebert explained his vote as a vote respecting Idaho’s heritage of trapping rights. Indeed, the right to trap was added to Idaho’s constitution in a 2012 referendum, but is Mr. Ebert being honest about preserving Idaho’s heritage?
Trapping once involved fortitude and wilderness orientation skills. Highway 12 runs along the main stem of the Middle Fork, Highway 95 along the main stem Salmon. Nothing in our heritage calls for otter trapping right off the highway! And our fish and game values have always run deeper than the bottom-line carcass value. People love to see river otters. For the 100,000 boaters who pass down the main Salmon each year (according to recreation.gov), we can imagine seeing river otters would be a highlight for any float trip. How much would our river outfitters like to post comments from customers who saw river otters on their family vacation to Idaho?
To Mr. Ebert, and to your fellow Idaho Fish and Game commissioners who voted for expanded river otter trapping, I suggest you caved in too easily to the whims of Idaho’s trapping lobby. You voted against our fish and game heritage, you voted against our recreational economy. Constitutional otter slaughter: obscene! Go find some better clothes to wear!
Greg Larson
Moscow
