I found it very interesting that in her March 22 column (Idaho County Free Press), Norma Staaf chose to put quotation marks around the word protect.

She did so in regard to HB231, which is legislation that would forbid allowing children to view adult content drag events. Obviously, Ms. Staaf seems to think no such protection is needed.

