I found it very interesting that in her March 22 column (Idaho County Free Press), Norma Staaf chose to put quotation marks around the word protect.
She did so in regard to HB231, which is legislation that would forbid allowing children to view adult content drag events. Obviously, Ms. Staaf seems to think no such protection is needed.
I don’t know about you, but personally, I think taking children to events where adult males in revealing costumes are touching themselves, twerking and performing simulated sex acts goes beyond offensive to damaging and, yes, criminal.
Since Ms. Staaf is a member of your staff, is her opinion that of the Free Press, as well?
She also seems concerned that her beloved “Grease” might not be able to be performed if this legislation is passed. Can you join in and say, “liberal fearmongering and nonsense?” How about all the potential singers and actors who are murdered in the womb every day? Are you concerned about their lives?
Also, I would like to say to Mr. Threewit that those who choose violence as the answer to everything are not “gun culture,” but criminals. Please do not paint patriotic, responsible gun owners in that light, or deny them the right to own 30 round magazines.
I’ll bet I could find all kinds of things that you own that you don’t “need,” in my opinion, but I bet you don’t want me to tell you what they are.
It’s time for conservatives to stand up to all the leftist nonsense and lies.
