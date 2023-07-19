Just prior to the county commissioners’ vote to “validate” the Milner Trail as a county road, Commissioner Skip Brandt stated that he hoped this decision would put an end, once and for all, to the contention for keeping the Milner Trail open and accessible. I couldn’t agree with that sentiment more.

I question whether or not the county has to “validate” or “abandon,” regarding some 4,000-plus county roads. County commissioners Pat Holmberg and Alice Mattson initiated and completed a mapping of all RS 2477 roads in Idaho County, which includes the Milner Trail. Maps were generated and are in possession of the county. Those maps are the fruit of the county commissioners’ work and those contracted. I believe this included surveys done at the time to support those efforts. This begs so many questions.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.