Just prior to the county commissioners’ vote to “validate” the Milner Trail as a county road, Commissioner Skip Brandt stated that he hoped this decision would put an end, once and for all, to the contention for keeping the Milner Trail open and accessible. I couldn’t agree with that sentiment more.
I question whether or not the county has to “validate” or “abandon,” regarding some 4,000-plus county roads. County commissioners Pat Holmberg and Alice Mattson initiated and completed a mapping of all RS 2477 roads in Idaho County, which includes the Milner Trail. Maps were generated and are in possession of the county. Those maps are the fruit of the county commissioners’ work and those contracted. I believe this included surveys done at the time to support those efforts. This begs so many questions.
1. Why is the county now believing they can validate RS 2477 roads?
2. What is it the county hopes to accomplish with a ruling that will have no effect at all regarding an RS 2477 road?
3. Why doesn’t the county acknowledge the results of its own work instead of feeding this misconception that it can do anything more than they have already done by identifying 4,000-plus Idaho County roads as RS 2477 roads?
Mr. Brandt, if you truly want to put an end to this contention regarding the Milner Trail, then move that the commissioners recognize the work already done and move on. In actuality, Mr. Brandt, it is you and the commissioners who go along with you who have wasted many thousands of taxpayer dollars and also forced the public to spend thousands more to stand against this folly. Dismiss yourselves from having to decide against yourselves and start getting serious about serving all the citizens of Idaho County.
