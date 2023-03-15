In regard to three letters published in the Free Press on March 1 – one by Daniel Scott, one by Jim Chmelik and one by Tom Reilly. The three of them assert that this nation was once established as a “Christian nation.”
But in fact, going to the New Testament of the Bible, using a modern, accurate Bible translation, Jesus never once even hinted that He intended to establish a so-called “Christian nation.” Rather, He told his disciples to go to “all the nations” (Matthew 28:19) with the good news message (1 Corinthians 15:3, 4) that Christ died – shedding his cleansing, lifeblood (1 John 1:7) on the cross – to pay the everlasting penalty for each person’s sinful, selfish nature (Romans 3:23; Matthew 15: 18, 19) inherited in Adam (Romans 5:15-19). Of course, the everlasting “benefit” of this substitutionary sacrifice is not fulfilled in a human life without the heart and soul “repentance” of the individual (Luke 24:47) making possible the “forgiveness” of God (1 John 1:9). Christ shared in our mortal life and death so that we might someday share in His eternal, everlasting life – “if” we will.
