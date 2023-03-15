In regard to three letters published in the Free Press on March 1 – one by Daniel Scott, one by Jim Chmelik and one by Tom Reilly. The three of them assert that this nation was once established as a “Christian nation.”

But in fact, going to the New Testament of the Bible, using a modern, accurate Bible translation, Jesus never once even hinted that He intended to establish a so-called “Christian nation.” Rather, He told his disciples to go to “all the nations” (Matthew 28:19) with the good news message (1 Corinthians 15:3, 4) that Christ died – shedding his cleansing, lifeblood (1 John 1:7) on the cross – to pay the everlasting penalty for each person’s sinful, selfish nature (Romans 3:23; Matthew 15: 18, 19) inherited in Adam (Romans 5:15-19). Of course, the everlasting “benefit” of this substitutionary sacrifice is not fulfilled in a human life without the heart and soul “repentance” of the individual (Luke 24:47) making possible the “forgiveness” of God (1 John 1:9). Christ shared in our mortal life and death so that we might someday share in His eternal, everlasting life – “if” we will.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments