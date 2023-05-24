There is much truth in Chad Erickson‘s letter [Free Press, April 26 issue] concerning our falling community standards. To display openly a banner flaunting an obscene term without public or private rebuke shows indifference not only to lawbreaking, but also acceptance of miseducating our children. When our young people see that their older generation turns a blind eye to filthy communication, they will be encouraged to use filthy talk themselves.
Actually, the use of this F-word banner is not anti-Biden at all. Rather, such behavior characterizes the Biden team, with its incessant illicit procedures – sponsoring illegal border entry, promoting fake history, like “1619,” and false biology in government schools, ruining the dollar by inflation and rampant election fraud.
