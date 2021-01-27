The Mountain View School Board will soon be deciding on how much to set the levy. As a parent and taxpayer who is vested in this community, I am respectfully asking that the board be realistic when choosing the levy amount. Use the SRS funds, keep an appropriate amount of cash on hand, such as 45 days rather than 60 days, and make adjustments in the budget to keep the levy amount as reasonable as possible.
Passing this levy is critical! Adequate school funding affects the quality of education that our children receive, the quality of the teachers that we can retain and recruit, and ultimately, the quality of our communities of Elk City, Grangeville and Kooskia.
We — parents, teachers, administrators, board members and community members — need to remain positive and kind in order to come together and pass the levy this year.
Benjamin Franklin once said, “An investment in knowledge pays the best interest.” We need to think of Franklin’s statement when it comes time to vote in May.
Melissa Lane
Grangeville
