In 2003, Dru Sjodin was a 22-year-old student at the University of North Dakota. Her brilliant smile showed her love for life and laughter. That same year, she was kidnapped, raped and murdered by a previously convicted sex offender. The public’s hue and cry rose in alarm, “how can this be, we cannot allow this to happen.” Her murderer was convicted and sentenced to death, but his sentence was overturned, and he still resides in federal prison.
Now, almost 20 years later, we are reliving the “Story of Dru.” Eliza Fletcher was a wife, a mother of two boys and a kindergarten teacher. Eliza, like Dru, was kidnapped, raped and murdered by a monster with a lengthy criminal history. The indigent outcry has started again, but without some real action, nothing will change. We need to send these potential monsters a different message: a speedy trial, and if found guilty, an immediate public execution. The sight of a convicted rapist/murderer hanging from a gallows with a black hood over his head would send a clear message to latent monsters: act out your desires and this is your fate!
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.