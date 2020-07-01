I would like to congratulate Representative Giddings for being re-elected as our District 7 Representative.
This last week serves as even more evidence of her worthiness for the job. I would like to thank her for representing us well and standing for freedom in the midst of the unconstitutional, illegal “policies” that have been emanating from the governor’s office.
Representative Giddings deserves your support as she stands for American values in the heart of Idaho.
Where the Spirit of the Lord is, there is freedom. Let’s stand with freedom together.
“The power under the Constitution will always be in the people. It is entrusted for certain defined purposes, and for a certain limited period, to representatives of their own choosing…” George Washington
Thank you again Representative Giddings for a great job.
If you are interested in uniting with others who believe in American values, please contact me at TrueAmericanFreedom.Com.
Parson Rayphe
Kooskia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.