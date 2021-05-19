In our opinion, Representative Priscilla Giddings is doing an excellent job representing her constituents in our legislative district! One example is her work on getting the pro-life ‘Heartbeat Bill’ passed. We’ve known her for a long time and can’t believe that she would deliberately and maliciously do something to hurt someone. That’s not who she is!

Does character assassination of someone you disagree with politically, Shirley Ringo, make you “disgraceful to women” (your words) or you, Vicki Donovan make you “not a decent human being”? (your words) as you’ve asserted about Rep. Giddings? “Judge not lest you be judged.” Matthew 7:1.

Don and Charlotte DeArmond

Grangeville

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments