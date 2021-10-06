In a recent letter to the editor, C. Mark Peterson, of Burley, Idaho, sought to defame Priscilla Giddings with comments concerning the House Ethics Committee’s hearing conclusions. This man chose to reiterate various members’ opinions that Rep. Giddings lied during testimony and in statements to the media. His conclusion was the representative had tarnished her reputation of honesty.
(Note: Peterson lives in the same town as Bedke... Priscilla’s opponent for lieutenant governor. It appears Peterson is trying to promote Bedke, who helps Gov. Little keep emergency declarations and orders in effect, deny our constitutional freedoms, and not address states’ rights nor gun rights.)
With the past record of the woman’s conduct (purportedly several times a sexual assault victim), the fact that the Boise Police Department declined investigating the case further, and information had been released publicly, Rep. Giddings reported the situation in her weekly newsletter. She was concerned this issue was not being handled fairly; the accused should be considered innocent until proven guilty and Idahoans should know both sides of the story.
The members of the House Ethics Committee, accuser representatives, and House Speaker Bedke have an Idaho Freedom Foundation Freedom Index score of 87 to 26, and a Spending Index of 72.6 to -42. These statistics show none of them are conservatives; they vote for more government control over the citizens, spend great amounts of public money for unconstitutional items, resulting in higher taxes for you and me.
Additional background of this liberal group: Several of these accuser representatives lied to me (via emails) about bills being considered in the House 2021 session. More lies were issued by at least two members of the committee while trying to convince the audience that Giddings lied. The committee members misrepresented the actual situation surrounding the House page and closed the hearing without offering an opportunity for Giddings’ witnesses to speak in her behalf. How can we trust their conclusions?
Rep. Giddings has reported legislative alarms to Idahoans each week in her newsletter and has kept her word to vote for conservative principles that keep us free and able to work.
Betsey Morris
Kooskia
