An open letter to Representative Priscilla Giddings,
It has been several years since our daughter served as a page in the Idaho Legislature. It was a wonderful opportunity for her as she learned much about the workings of government. She came away from that experience with great appreciation and respect for the ladies and gentlemen who serve there. She continues to be involved as a dedicated constituent.
Now let’s suppose some things. Let’s suppose that late one night our daughter calls and, through her sobs, she tells us that she has just been sexually assaulted by Representative Whomever. We counsel her to immediately call the police department and report the abuse. Her mother and I then leave for Boise to comfort our daughter.
Let’s continue to suppose that some minor news group identifies our daughter as the victim of this disgusting action. Then, let’s continue to suppose that some Priscilla Giddings-type legislator identifies our daughter as the victim by posting a link to both her name and photo on Facebook. She does this in an attempt to support and justify the perpetrator, her colleague—one with whom this legislator agrees, for political reasons, on virtually every issue.
That is the end of the “supposing.” Now let us get to the reality.
Really? Really, Representative Giddings? How can anyone come to the defense of this perpetrator or to the defense of anyone who would commit such heinous offense. All of Idaho watched as you were justifiability called on the carpet by the House Ethics Committee. We all watched your actions and they were certainly unbecoming of a Representative and of a Cadet. Your colleagues on the committee condemned your actions regarding the perpetrator and towards the victim. Editorials from Lewiston to Boise to Twin Falls to Pocatello to Idaho Falls have condemned what you did. They have chronicled how you misrepresented the truth (aka, lied). There was a time in Idaho when every legislator, every staffer, every contributor, and every constituent would have condemned you and your actions in a heartbeat. I hope that those days are not past.
You claim that your being called before the House Ethics Committee was “politically motivated.” You claim that, because you and Speaker Bedke are both seeking the office of Lieutenant Governor, his motives are purely political.
Really, Representative Giddings, is that your best shot? Is that the best you’ve got? “It is politically motivated.” Where is your creativity? Can’t you do better than this? Your excuse for attacking a young woman, who had already been attacked by your colleague, is akin to a seventh grader telling a teacher that “The dog ate my homework.” Or, a teenager telling his parents that he missed curfew because “I had a flat tire and I ran out of gas and…and…and….” Can’t you come up with something better than this ineffective attempt to divert attention away from your shameful actions by falsely claiming that Speaker Bedke’s actions were politically motivated? You should have taken responsibility for what you did. It is so childish and immature to blame others for what we, ourselves, do.
Representative Giddings, you did it! You posted the picture of the victim! You revealed her name! Her agony was only enhanced by what you did. Where is your sense of integrity and honor that you should have learned at the Air Force Academy? The Air Force Core Values are: 1. Integrity first, 2. Service before self, 3. Excellence in all we do. Does your loyalty to a very misguided colleague trump your integrity as a Cadet or as a representative of the people of your legislative district?
I again watched the House Ethics and Policy Committee when they came to the conclusion that “…the committee finds, by clear and convincing evidence, that Representative Giddings has conducted herself in a manner unbecoming a representative which is detrimental to the House as a legislative body…”. Representative Giddings, perhaps you should go back and review what your colleagues said about you. Each member of the committee was given the opportunity to speak. Representative Wendy Horman cited nine examples in your testimony when you had been less than honest—where you had lied. Representative Brent Crane quoted statements you made during broadcast interviews and before the committee. He cited some 13 lies that you had told. Referring to your statements, he used the following words: “that is a lie,” “that is an outright lie” and “that is a bald-faced lie.”
Representative Giddings, what happened? How could you have so compromised the values that you have held for so many years? Has your morality become so overshadowed by politics that you found it necessary to justify the assault of a young woman simply because the perpetrator was your political ally? How could you have so misplaced your loyalty? I am confident that your service to the Academy and to the Air Force was very admirable. However, for now, the best thing that you could do is to step aside. Perhaps your time to serve is somewhere down the road, but not now. Watching you crisscross this state and ask the good people of Idaho for contributions has been both disturbing and bewildering, and I do not believe that you have any business running for higher office at this time. After what you chose to do, how can you continue to campaign and to ask Idahoans to support you?
I wish you well.
I also wish for prompt healing for the young lady who was violated by the perpetrator and by you.
C. Mark Peterson
Burley
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.