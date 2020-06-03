I really appreciated Lt. Governor Janice McGeachin's editorial [May 20 online edition] exposing the heavy hand of government that is choking off the economic survival of Idahoans.
Governor Little is only responding based on what he is being told by various authorities, committee members and task forces. Plenty of doctors, researchers and viral experts are speaking out, risking their licenses and future livelihoods, to expose the lies being told to justify global “house arrest” orders. Their videos are promptly taken down by social media giants and ignored by mainstream news sources. If you get your “news” from TV, Radio, Newspapers or the government- you are being lied to. Why? Because this whole thing is not about a virus threat but, rather a huge operation to increase global control and limit individual freedoms. They instill fear and panic so we will submit to whatever they say is necessary to ensure our safety and survival. Unfortunately, those that get their “truth” from the media don't know they are being duped.
Then you have the people who question “authority” and easily see that this is a move to gain more control over our lives. In the “new normal” the Bill of Rights is no longer in effect. Weakening us economically is another aspect of this power grab. You can't knock our GDP (productivity) down by 38 percent (second Quarter, Congressional Budget Office) without dire consequences. During the four years of the Great Depression (1930s) the GDP fell by 30 percent. We don't know what the next quarters and years will bring but, with the second wave predicted, and Gov. Little saying he will shut it all down again if it does, it doesn't look good.
We need to push back now to prevent this “new normal” from continuing. What can we do to restore our liberty? Go to www.recallgovlittle.org to get involved and/or sign the petition. Let’s send a message that we won't accept top down control by non-elected bureaucrats representing special interest groups. Since Gov. Little refuses to uphold his oath of office, let’s replace him with someone who will, like Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin.
Jay Maxner
Kooskia
