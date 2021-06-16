This letter is in response to David Manley’s well-written June 9 letter. A county sheriff must be a state citizen to qualify for the job. The sheriff’s employer is the state citizens of Idaho County and not the governor of Idaho. The fountain of sovereignty lies in the people of Idaho County and not the government. King George III in the Treaty of Peace of 1783 relinquished all claims for himself and his heirs with three separate things, namely (1) the government that he had a claim in the colonies (2) his proprietary interests in the colonies, and (3) his territory, i.e., real estate, in the new country.
He relinquished his sovereign powers directly to the people of the several states because of the fact that no government entity representing America was named as a party in or to the treaty. The federal government was not adopted until 1789. King George III relinquished his rights to the people, citizens of several states, not to the governments of several states. This legally makes state citizens kings and queens in every sense of the meaning. Our federal government has been looking for ways to deprive state citizens of all their sovereignty, rights and citizenship.
The XIV Amendment originally intended to give federal citizenship to those living in the U.S. who do not qualify for state citizenship has since been used to take state citizenship (in the fed’s thinking) from state citizens. An outrageously illegal assault on people’s state sovereign rights.
So sheriffs need to first get back their original citizenship by a specific legal process as required by the federal government. In Idaho, this process can be begun by contacting David Torres at 208-934-7874, leave message.
Thomas E. Lucas
White Bird
