Corona spikes, all around us! Rules and regulations being increased once again! Improvement phases being scaled back in some areas. News sources filled with articles about the increased numbers and new records of affected people published almost daily!
But wait a minute! Searching carefully all last week in the Tribune, no up-to-date death to confirmed case ratios did I see! Maybe they were there, and somehow overlooked!
Anyway, of course, we expected to see more cases reported! Big celebrations over the 4th and Black Lives Matter rallies brought people out in big numbers, many ignoring social distancing!
For six weeks I have been using Tribune figures to determine the death to confirmed case ratio's and am finding out that they are going down, down I say, in Idaho and our nation! From around 4 percent in Idaho a few weeks ago, and 6-plus percent in our nation weeks ago, the ratios have been dropping week by week! Using July 15 stats found on the front page of the Tribune, the current ratios are the lowest yet, and stand as follows: Idaho - .8 percent, which, of course, is less than 1 percent. Actual math answer is .008789! Do your own math to confirm! And the U.S.? Lowest in weeks! Total down every week in past weeks to 4 percent! Computed number is .0403.
Hmmm! Contact numbers up? No surprise! Death ratio down! Why not report that to 1) Calm the increased panic! And 2) Maybe rethink the need to get things more back to normal than less! What think you?
Patrick J. (Jake) Wren
Cottonwood
