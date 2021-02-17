It was gratifying to see in last week’s letters that Idaho County Republican Party chairman James Rockwell has essentially walked back his earlier statement that “there was no fraud in Georgia” in the 2020 presidential election.
While Rockwell now acknowledges the fraud, he asserts that the vote “was certified,” and thus “the system works.”
Nothing could be further from the truth. If there’s anything that the certification of a fraudulent election proves, it is that the system does not work.
One of the oldest legal principles in the U.S. holds that “fraud vitiates everything.” In U.S. v. Throckmorton, a 1878 landmark decision, the U.S. Supreme Court found that fraud “vitiates” (voids, invalidates) everything: contracts, documents, court rulings — and elections.
Thus, “certifying” fraudulent election results doesn’t solve the issue of fraud; it compounds the swindle exponentially. The votes remain fraudulent, the certification is not only void, but an alarming failure of integrity, and the system has broken down.
The same actors who subverted the election in Georgia and other states with illegal consent decrees, a lack of signature verification, exclusion of poll watchers, and tacit acceptance of suitcases and vans rolling in fake ballots, certified their own fraud.
In 2020, RINOs played a pivotal role in promoting and then covering up election fraud in Georgia and elsewhere. As we can see from the extraordinary Time magazine article, “The Secret Bipartisan Campaign That Saved the 2020 Election,” RINOs formed an alliance with leftists to manipulate the vote.
The system crashed and burned. As a result, GOP members need to get an accurate headcount of which local officials are working to correct and prevent election fraud. Lip service to the existence of fraud “at the margins” is not sufficient.
Jeannette Belliveau
Kamiah
