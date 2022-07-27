Now that repeal of the right to terminate a pregnancy is the law of Idaho, it falls on the Republican majority to plan for the deluge of all those saved souls becoming real live infants, growing into real live children. The pregnant women will have to have good prenatal and birthing care so the children will be healthy. The babies will need good healthcare and nutrition. And the Republicans had better plan on spending money on affordable childcare so the mothers can get back to work. Early childhood education will be important for children of working mothers, too. Children, who were unwanted, could increase the demand for counseling in schools for their social development.
Since most abortions are for low-income women, who already have children, we can assume their keeping their babies will not improve their income status, so affordable housing is an important issue. There will also be a greater need for more assistance for low-income young adults seeking job training or college.
