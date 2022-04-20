The absentee ballots have been sent out and our mailboxes are filling up every day with fliers from all the candidates running for office.
All of you should be angry and outraged at the performance of our congress this past year. With the huge surplus they had at their disposal and our economy in the toilet, this was their opportunity to bail out Idahoans by adequately funding our schools and providing genuine property tax relief for property owners. They did neither. Oh, they tossed out meager crumbs like the $20 grocery credit or the circuit breaker increase but they could have done so, so much more.
It is time to get rid of the career (over 20 years in public office), RINO politicians, like Brad Little, Scott Bedke, Lawrence Wasden and don’t forget Crabtree, McGrane and others that have become so deeply embedded in the pockets of the lobbyists they have forgotten why we put them in office in the first place. We are losing our state to national and global interests, whose sole purpose is to take away our liberties and our freedoms. Please, do your homework and educate yourself, your family and friends on each of the candidates running for office. It’s time for a change in our government and if the newcomers we elect don’t perform as we need them to, then we vote them out when their term is up and continue to do so until they get the message that we, the people, the citizens of Idaho are the ones who are in control. They work for us.
Representative Scott hit the nail on the head when she stated, “Vote May 17 like your liberties and freedoms depend on it… they do!”
May God bless us all.
Mary Ann Blees
Clearwater
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.