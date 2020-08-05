What is up with Idaho’s public officials? They’re taking cues from the frenzied neighboring states instead of their legal mandates. They act like they have some privileged, secret society information, like they know better than their constituency. They act like they’re in collusion with the true conspirators who are working to undermine American liberties at every opportunity. They act like they’re trying to keep the mass of “sheep” penned and under control with fear tactics and socialist propaganda.
Masks don’t guarantee health! The chief purpose of masks is to enable government to exercise control. Leaders who work to enforce masks don’t demonstrate concern for the welfare of Americans with civil rights. Ultimately, masks only provide two things: one, they provide ignoramuses the delusion of safety, and, two, they provide compromised policing agencies cause to arrest and detain law-abiding citizens.
Idahoans, resist the abuse! Stand up for your liberties! You are responsible to protect yourselves… from disease, and from institutional tyranny! Don’t rely on government to protect your liberties. Don’t even ask the government for help. Yes, the criminal anarchists are the enemy, but when government agents impose restrictive measures to control American citizens, those agents become guilty of the very evil they’re called to fight. The U.S. Constitution is not a dead document. The Bill of Rights still applies to the Covid-19 generation.
Cleanse Boise. Recall Governor Brad Little, and send a message to all smaller municipalities that limp, relativistic agendas will not be tolerated in Idaho. Idahoans are capable and savvy enough to navigate this mess from their rugged, grass roots. Though leaders fail and falter, “we the people” of Idaho can unite under God and the documents that founded this republic for age-old wisdom and direction. Visit recallgovlittle.org today.
Elizabeth Manley
Kamiah
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.