Public schools and certified public-school teachers are deserving of our respect. Certified teachers are professionals with specialized training in their subject areas to teach their grade levels.
Most teachers have a bachelor’s degree. Their studies included four years of purposeful university course work, supervised internships in the schools, and evaluations of their skill development and suitability for the teaching profession. Practicing teachers continue to take courses for re-certification and professional development. Many have advanced degrees.
The preparation to teach for the nine-month school year is phenomenal. Each fall brings new students with varying backgrounds, needs, and skill levels. Teachers are trained and expected to teach to 100 percent of their students. A high ideal.
Most teachers prepare materials in multiple subject areas, in addition to evaluating student learning. Every single day.
For the majority of teachers, school life is a tremendous emotional commitment. Teachers do not just show up in class, put in a few hours, and walk away at the end of the day.
It takes great feeling and thinking and “sleeping on it” to figure out how to help each student succeed in school. And teachers have dozens of students who need solutions.
I respect and have admiration for professional educators in public schools. I want my state and federal tax dollars to go to public schools with university-educated certified teachers. I want the young people in Idaho to be educated to think, to respect one another, and to respect their teachers.
Sandra Goffinet
Orofino
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.