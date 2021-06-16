“We’ll have a levy this year and every year.” This is Todd Fiske’s favorite saying. He said it in our first board meeting and practically every one since, including his levy informational meetings. I’ve heard it 50 times. With the levy as his absolute priority at MVSD, his objective it seems is to now discredit and destroy my credibility as to silence me in future levy votes.
Referring to bonuses and bonus payroll taxes, Todd has referred to my statements on theses things and others as “rampant disinformation,” “outright fabrication, “ “completely false” and “attacks and lies.”
Let’s examine his accusations.
Bonuses: Denies giving out bonuses. He says it was meant to compensate those who did “heavy lifting” during COVID. While no district employee lost any work or pay, he claims they deserved the money.
During the COVID shutdown period, overtime pay became so prevalent that Becky Hogg reported to the board that overtime pay had become out of control and unsustainable. The board agreed to discontinue overtime for the remainder of the school year.
A short time before the end of the year, Todd came to the board and explained that we had this money and needed to dispose of it or we would lose it. This was the first time I knew we had remaining COVID funds. {He} said we needed to spend it or lose it by Dec. 31, 2020. Problem is the district sat on $284,000 for 10 months. Such deceit. If this money was meant for the “heavy lifters,” why did Todd Fiske take a bonus check for $1,432? He wasn’t employed at MSVD during the COVID shutdown. Tell me again how it wasn’t a bonus? He says the district didn’t pay the payroll taxes. See Becky Hogg’s statement in the Free Press on Dec. 2, 2020. Makes it plain that they paid the payroll taxes for 169 employees.
I don’t like writing letters like this but can’t sit quietly and have my credibility challenged by someone intent on destroying me personally. I will continue to speak up when I feel wrongs are being perpetrated upon our citizens.
Editor’s note: Casey Smith is a trustee, Zone 2, for MVSD 244.
Casey Smith
Clearwater
