Mr. Threewit, you’re clearly a committed debater.
I’ll respond once and if we are to go further, let’s do lunch or coffee.
Updated: June 7, 2023 @ 4:29 pm
“Identifying” does not define reality. Saying “I am a tomato” does not make it so. The same applies to religious affiliation (and biology).
This is not about judging. That will be God’s job.
For excellent and informative insights, search and review Barna Group’s data on spirituality, worldviews and the “State of the Church” online.
I’ve adopted a faith position. I believe Jesus is God. I believe in the historicity and reliability of the NT Documents. In these writings, Jesus stated outright “I am the Truth” so to answer your question, Truth is a person.
All worldviews include a faith position of some sort, although not all admit that.
Atheists and macro-evolutionists believe something came from nothing.
They reject the law of entropy.
They make up faith stories about transitional forms.
They ignore inexplicable enigmas like eyesight, metamorphosis and single-cell complexity.
The great monotheistic religions claim the same God and many Holy (dedicated) places, but are very different in fundamental beliefs and practices. 350 words would not get us started.
America’s governmental history starts centuries before it emerges on the world stage.
The Magna Carta, authored by the Archbishop of Canterbury (1215 AD), with its unprecedented ideas about the worth and rights of individual “free men” and rulers being subject to law cannot be disconnected from the influence of Christian thought and practice.
When the Declaration was authored, it was not by accident the case was clearly and methodically presented with an appeal to “the Supreme Judge of the world for the rectitude of our intentions….”
Our Constitution rests on this history.
Many Founders would be Libertarians on our present political spectrum. However, this would also assume a Creator – that “Supreme Judge” to which they appealed along with internal moral absolutes – thereby minimizing the need for external laws.
Concerns about government-forced morality would be better directed by opposing proposed Title 9 changes, the madness I was addressing in my “truth” letter.
Peace to you.
Fred Stevens
Grangeville
