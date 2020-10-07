We need a thriving economy, a healthy population and kids in school. We cannot accomplish those things by acting individually; we need a cohesive solution.
If you, too, have a problem with the way things are, your gripe should be with the president. He delegated the responsibility of protecting lives and the economy to the governors. He told each state to find their own PPE and medical equipment. He led by delegating authority to each state, without help or guidance, each state left to make their own individual decisions.
Suing the state or impeaching the governor will only cost overburdened taxpayers and not address the lack of solid leadership.
The responsibility for our current situation is not the governors, not China, not previous administrations or the deep state. It lies with the holder of the highest office of our country, who will not take it.
We need to act responsibly now.
Thank you for your consideration.
Michelle Perdue
Grangeville
