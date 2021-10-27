Curious. Regarding the Mountain View School Board election: Why did the Idaho County Republican central committee (ICRCC) politicize a non-partisan contest? Why did the ICRCC endorse the least qualified candidates (with no ties or history with the local public schools)? And what’s with the buzz terms “CRT” and “SEL” as the new anti-education scare tactic for a non-existent “problem”?
I’m quite sure that most of us are the beneficiaries of a free, well-funded, comprehensive public education. Who doesn’t remember those favorite teachers and the lasting influence on our young lives as they assisted with our academic, emotional and social development within this amazing all-American system of public education?
We have the opportunity and responsibility to seat qualified education advocates at the school board table. Mediocre is not an option.
Shelley Dumas
Grangeville
