So those who read the letters here may know I was a vocal opponent of the soon to be ex-sheriff. There was a very good reason. Mr. Giddings caused massive grief and hardship to a close loved one, and then acted against her when she complained. I believe he misused the power of his office for personal motives. Since I became “publicly” involved, I have heard that same story from others, but I digress.
The end result of this action was a bogus trespass charge for riding on a remote Elk City road everyone uses, which turned out to be “private.” Or so they claim. The complaints were made by one person who bragged about her “relations” with county officials. Well, she was correct, as somehow three deputies came up and issued two tickets solely on her say-so – and get this – the alleged trespass did not even occur on her property! It did turn out that this complainer had relations with at least one county official -- Adam Green -- as the case was sent to a so-called “special prosecutor,” one Scott Olds.
Well, that was fine; she promptly provided Mr. Olds with proof that she had the blessing and permission of the other owners to ride on the road (not on their homesteads) and never intended to and in fact never did trespass. That was six months ago, and Mr. Olds is still pressing forward with this bogus persecution. In fact, now he wants to bring sheriff’s deputies, county “mapping experts” and numerous witnesses to a whole day trial where the maximum penalty is $400! And to make matters worse, Mr. Olds filed five more charges based on the exact same incident, seeking jail time! This is coercive and wrongful conduct by any prosecutor.
But again, I digress. Don’t we have enough real problems to work on? Do we have unlimited tax money to pursue law abiding citizens in a political vendetta and bogus prosecution? Mr. Green was just quoted in the “backyard chicken” affair as how enforcement means more hours, increased costs, and bigger burdens on law enforcement. Don’t we have an elected prosecutor to look into that? Apparently not – Mr. MacGregor claims he has no authority or duty to supervise, manage or control a “special prosecutor” appointed at his request! The state AG has been requested to weigh in, but so far, they also claim no authority or duty to monitor a “special prosecutor.” In the meantime, this is how your tax dollars are spent (wasted) folks.
Do me an everyone else a service – call Mr. MacGregor’s office and tell him enough is enough!
Joshua Palken
Elk City
