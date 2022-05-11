To restore integrity and common sense to the office of Lt. Governor and District 7 Senate seat, we highly recommend Priscilla Giddings for Lt. Governor and Cindy Carlson for District 7 Senate! We need these two truly conservative women to help get the government in Idaho where it once was and should be again! P.S. They are both strongly prolife!
Charlotte and Don DeArmond
Grangeville
