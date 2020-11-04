Adding to Jim Chmelik’s excellent article [Oct. 28 issue]: Our Founding Fathers, like us, were not perfect men, but they were great men, tasked with the formation of a government instituted to protect all men in the defense of their God-given rights; life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.
Their choice, fortunately for us, inspired by providence, was a confederated republic.
What makes that significant? A confederated republic joins states with common interests through a Constitution. Each of the 13 free and independent states that joined together drafted a state constitution to safeguard individual rights and establish the basis of protection in our everyday activities. Then, a second Constitution was written to govern the interaction of the 13 free and independent states that formed our republic. It clearly defines all powers delegated to the federal government. “These powers are few and well-defined… and are to be exercised principally on external objects, as war, peace, negotiation and foreign commerce.” James Madison. The powers to act on citizens were delegated to the state governments only. In this way, the founders rightly believed we would be best protected in our rights.
Today, elected representatives, especially democrats, spout freely, “We are a democracy.” Not so. But, if you say something long enough and loud enough, it must be so. Even if it is not true.
Why did the founders reject a democracy? Because democracies are transitional governments. A way station between forms of government. They pit two sides of a nation against each other, with voting as the deciding factor, not expediency, what is right, or fairness. One side offers financial incentives for your favor, the other does the same, or offers to block the others’ efforts to do so. Eventually there is no more free things to give, the nation goes bankrupt and it and the national government are destroyed and a new form of government replaces it.
That does look like where we are quickly headed, but it doesn’t need to be so, a return to the basics of the Constitution could quickly restore peace and order. A little bit of education would go a long way to solve our modern problem.
Dan Proskine
Kamiah
