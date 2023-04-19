It’s clear the enemies smell blood, like piranhas or sharks during a feeding frenzy, like a hyena smells the newborn and seeks to devour it and its weakened mother.
So, a question arises, “Have the churches failed us?”
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Sunshine this morning. Becoming mostly cloudy with showers developing this afternoon. High 44F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low 28F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snowfall around one inch.
Updated: April 19, 2023 @ 9:19 am
It’s clear the enemies smell blood, like piranhas or sharks during a feeding frenzy, like a hyena smells the newborn and seeks to devour it and its weakened mother.
So, a question arises, “Have the churches failed us?”
During the time of Christ and the apostles in the Roman Empire, many gods were worshipped and many religions existed, the addition of one more was not the reason for the outrage and persecution of Christ or Christians. Neither was the idea of loving your neighbor or turning the other cheek.
So, what exactly so upset the governments of that day to seek to kill Christ and His followers? The answer, brothers and sisters, is in one profoundly misunderstood word: Ecclesia.
The New Testament was written in Greek. It’s common today to believe that ecclesia = church, since the KJV translated it as such, but that is not the case. If the writers of the New Testament wanted to say church, they simply would have used the Greek word “kuriakos,” which means church; instead, they used “ecclesia” which has an altogether different meaning that we must rediscover.
If the churches have failed, it’s because churches are creations of man and a means of population control. The truth we must acknowledge at some point is that a community of Christians, loving and supporting one another under the sole leadership of Christ, our King, is “The Way” Jesus established and what we have collectively turned our backs on for centuries in favor of the thousands of different 501c3 church organizations tailored to make us feel good. This is a main reason why we are being placed into bondage and only our return to the ecclesia and Christ as our King is our way out.
The enemy is within the gate, the noose is tightening on our throats. God can and will save us; however, not before we do our part by humbling ourselves in prayer, seeking God’s face, repenting of our sins and turning from our wicked ways. The question is, how long will it take for our stiff necks to bend?
Luke 19:27
Daniel Scott
Grangeville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.