Are you going to give government taxes, your all, or both?
Government estate recovery is wrong! Reverse this practice, or we are doomed to socialism and beyond. You senior citizens, who were once heard saying things like, “Good, make the welfare/gutter rats pay back what they take, with whatever they have,” are now signed on to welfare programs via Medicare Advantage plans, Circuit Breaker property tax reductions/deferrals, home improvement (?), etc. (I’m not tracking them all). Happy trails.
