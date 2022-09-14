During high school, I worked Saturdays and nearly every day after school and full-time in the summers. When it came time for college the money was there, I went to the U. of I. and came home on weekends for the job and again worked full-time in the summer. I was able to pay as I went.

Others chose to party and/or took summers off and then took out government-sponsored student loans which they agreed to pay back but have not.

