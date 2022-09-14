During high school, I worked Saturdays and nearly every day after school and full-time in the summers. When it came time for college the money was there, I went to the U. of I. and came home on weekends for the job and again worked full-time in the summer. I was able to pay as I went.
Others chose to party and/or took summers off and then took out government-sponsored student loans which they agreed to pay back but have not.
Still, others skipped college because they didn’t have the money and felt they could not pay back a loan. So many of these responsible people ended up in lower-paying jobs.
Now, which of the above people does Uncle Joe choose to reward at the expense of the others?
Of course, in typical left-wing fashion, he rewards the slackers and penalizes the honest and hardworking producers. In the process, he buys a few more deadbeat voters and benefits his big-money masters. Win/win by present Democratic standards.
