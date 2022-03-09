Rewriting the Code of Ethics to appease Dunn and Smith so they’ll sign it? What!?
The board belongs to their professional organization, the Idaho School Board Association, which provides training, education, leadership and service for school boards, including ISBA’s Code of Ethics. Dunn’s proposed district rewrite of the code doesn’t align with the current district code. It uses two of the 16 codes. It states “represent the whole of my community, parents, taxpayers and businesses” yet doesn’t mention representing District personnel. It reads, “To conduct all trustee business consistent with my Oath of Office”, which is obviously in addition to supporting the full code of ethics!
Region II school districts (Riggins to Potlatch) within our area use the ISBA’s Code of Ethics - Riggins, Cottonwood, Nez Perce, Orofino, Highland, Lapwai, Lewiston, Moscow. I haven’t found any SD within the state that doesn’t use and model their code’s from ISBA’s Code of Ethics!
Idaho School Boards value ISBA’s Code of Ethics, which includes complying with open meeting laws, abiding by the chain of command and taking complaints to the superintendent, not to district staff or a board meeting. They value giving district personnel their due support! They realize decisions are made as a team by a majority vote, which supports the district as a whole and values the outcome of the vote, thus supported by all board members.
This code is not a violation of freedom of speech nor takes away First Amendment Rights, as Smith proclaims! It doesn’t “dictate what a person does outside of the work environment,” as Dunn stated. Taking this code out to get two board members to sign the code of ethics, represents those board members as individuals and does not represent the district as a whole! Both Dunn and Smith knew what they were signing up for when running for the trustee positions! If it’s too difficult for them as individuals to sign the current code of ethics, do the patrons of this district a favor and resign!
Katrena Hauger
Grangeville
