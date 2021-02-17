Would to God that the history I wrote of [Jan. 25 letter] was false, as Shelley Dumas alleges [Feb. 4 letter]. Life in America would be much more enjoyable, prosperous and free. But alas, the Banksters did, in fact, take control of our country in 1913 via the Federal Reserve Act. As Mayer Amschel Rothschild stated, “Let me issue and control a nation’s money and I care not who writes the laws.” This control has allowed them to write history to favor those in power, get our cooperation and divert our attention from their actions.
It is understandable that people would question my assertions since we have been hearing a controlled (and false) narrative all their lives. Without digging into “underground” research and writings, which I have been doing for 35 years, the reality of what has actually happened and been done would naturally appear ridiculous.
Watch the documentary “All Wars are Bankers Wars.” Read USMC General Smedley Butler’s book, “War is a Racket.” “Confessions of an Economic Hit Man” by John Perkins, tells how the Banksters take over countries, put their populations in debt bondage and benefit big multi-national corporations.
“Rewriting” the truth of history is being done daily on an ongoing basis. The recent fraudulent election and ongoing false pandemic are glaring examples. If we unquestioningly believe what the media, government and health authorities are saying about the “pandemic,” necessary measures and the safety of the COVID PCR test and new “vaccines,” without considering what thousands of censored doctors, researchers and scientists are saying, it could be our final, fatal mistake.
We are all humans created by God in His image. The PCR test swab and new mRNA “vaccines” are designed to change that by putting morgellons, nano-gels, micro-dots, nano-dust, nano-chips and synthetic mRNA material into our bodies. Once inserted into your sinus cavity or injected into your arm, you will become a modified or trans-human. There will be no reversing it. God made or man made, that is the choice. Totally ridiculous? For you and your families sake, please watch “Once Were the Living” on bitchute.com before deciding.
Jay Maxner
Kamiah
