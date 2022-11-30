Mr. Kohler’s letter to the editor (Free Press, Nov. 9) represents the clear choice that is now between us, and the survival of the greatest nation conceived in liberty. Do our rights come from God or men? Will we direct our purpose towards the good or will we let evil subtly deceive us that man knows better than God?

I do not wish to make light of the challenging pregnancy Mr. Koehler gives, but it is this type of thinking that has given rise to eugenics and mercy killing where all respect for life is disregarded. There is something haunting about the statement the mother said, “I couldn’t ask my daughter to walk that path.” And we will never know the answer to that question.

