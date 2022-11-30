Mr. Kohler’s letter to the editor (Free Press, Nov. 9) represents the clear choice that is now between us, and the survival of the greatest nation conceived in liberty. Do our rights come from God or men? Will we direct our purpose towards the good or will we let evil subtly deceive us that man knows better than God?
I do not wish to make light of the challenging pregnancy Mr. Koehler gives, but it is this type of thinking that has given rise to eugenics and mercy killing where all respect for life is disregarded. There is something haunting about the statement the mother said, “I couldn’t ask my daughter to walk that path.” And we will never know the answer to that question.
The question to the condition of human suffering is not why God, but rather, what Lord are you asking me to do? So many question the cross and the suffering of Christ upon it without understanding that Christ did not come to end suffering, but rather to show us how to suffer.
When we understand this, then we truly understand the kind of love our Creator has for us. A love so committed that He would become like us and then take on all our human suffering and die to self so we might live. When will we die to ourselves and commit ourselves to this same kind of love for our unborn children no matter the price we have to pay? Let us choose wisely because there is no compassion in taking innocent life. It is a cruel and selfish attitude that leads us to make such decisions.
Lastly, the Roe v. Wade overturn did not outlaw abortion, it merely returned that decision to the states; sadly, there are many states that will offer this horrific procedure. If the people of one state wish to legalize abortion on demand, why can’t another state be allowed to protect the most innocent of life? Who really wants the one size fits all laws?
I apologize if my thinking only goes as deep as a teaspoon of ditchwater; it’s the best I could do.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.