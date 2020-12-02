This morning my daily Seattle Times had an article by Audrey Dutton of the Idaho Statesman: “Idaho hospitals may have to start rationing care next month.” St. Luke’s, Idaho’s largest health care system, is projecting a crisis in December where hospitals may be forced to begin choosing which patients receive lifesaving medical care. “Crisis standards of care are triggered when the need for health care exceeds the resources available for patients whose care requires beds, nurses, respiratory therapists and other specialized staff, physicians, ventilators, supplies, medication and personal protection equipment.” Says Dr. Jim Souza of the system, “We do our best, and if one of those COVID patients has a lower chance of survival we make decisions about who gets the bed.” He hoped Idahoans would voluntarily follow guidelines, such as “wearing face coverings in public, maintaining at least six feet of distance from others and practicing good hygiene.”
There has been lots of stupidity about God-given rights to freedom not to have to wear masks in this time of COVID. Recently a candidate for governor of the whole State of Washington from a thinly populated and half-settled eastern Washington county ran his campaign asserting such a claim and even got 25 percent of the votes statewide. His remote Ferry County hasn’t had a COVID death yet, but his mask-less rallies in other parts of the state certainly spread it.
As an old retired lawyer now after practicing for 55 years, I still vividly remember how Katherine Mahurin, the historically revered Idaho County teacher, drilled into us fifth graders at the Grangeville school that our rights stop at the edge of our neighbor’s nose. But when it comes to wearing a mask, I now think rights need to stop at the end our own nose. People can spread COVID even prior to showing symptoms. Wearing a mask protects the other person as well as ourselves. It would be stupid not to wear the mask.
Jay Nuxoll
Bellevue, Wash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.