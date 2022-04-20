Well, Mr. Rockwell [letter, April 13 issue], you have exposed your true self twice in a very short period of time. I am speaking of your personal actions at the Republican dinner in Greencreek, and now your libelous attack on a true conservative Republican and your defense of D- scoring, Scott Bedke, who could not by any interpretation be described as a conservative. I don’t think you have any idea what a true conservative is. You and your RINO-crat buddies are exactly what is wrong with politics in this county, this state, and this country. Crony politics. If anyone needs to apologize, it is you. First to those that you offended at Greencreek, then to the honorable state rep. Priscilla Giddings.
The American Conservative Union rates Representative Giddings’ lifetime score at 97%. They rate Scott Bedke’s lifetime score at 60.37%. The Idaho Freedom Foundation (IFF) scored Representative Giddings at 92% for 2022, and Scott Bedke at 49% for 2022. And just for grins, Carl Crabtree scores 73% for 2021 from the ACU, and from the IFF 60% for 2022.
George Kerley
Grangeville
