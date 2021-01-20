In 1991, I completed an MA degree at Washington State University. I was grateful for the opportunity to work as a teaching assistant, honored to instruct students at the Edward R. Murrow School of Communication.
In 1998, I was a teacher in Los Angeles. One evening, I was watching NBC News when the anchor reported riots at WSU-Pullman. I watched in disbelief as rioters set fire to large garbage dumpsters, pushed them onto the street and sent them careening downhill into whatever and whomever they might hit. One young man screamed at the camera: “When are these administrators going to learn? This school is all about partying!”
How did it all get started?
“On Sunday, May 3, 1998, some 200 people — most of them Washington State University students — riot during the early morning hours in an area known as College Hill, just west of the WSU campus. The riot is allegedly provoked by a WSU ban on in-campus drinking. Twenty-three police officers and between four and a dozen others are injured in the melee.”
“At approximately 12:30 a.m. . . . two police officers (one from WSU and one from Pullman) responded to a report . . . of a car-pedestrian accident on Colorado and A streets . . .When police officers arrived, students attending a nearby keg party pelted them with rocks and beer cans. The police retreated and called for backup.”
“Partygoers then threw garbage, construction materials, and portable toilets into the street and lit bonfires with this material. The size of the crowd grew. Although no more than 200 people were believed to have actively participated in the riot, the crowd of onlookers was considerably larger. Most reports estimate the size of the crowd at about 500 people … Whatever the actual number of people present, it represented a small fraction of WSU’s 1998 population of approximately 17,000” (Phil Doughtery, 8/04/2006, HistoryLink.org).
Most Republicans, most Trump supporters did not participate in the violence at the U.S. Capitol Building. Yet that unrepresentative mob embarrassed peaceful conservatives working legally for election law reforms and transparent procedures.
Gary Altman
Grangeville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.