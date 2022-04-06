Our tax system statewide does require schools to be partially supported by property taxes. Senator Jim Risch, while acting governor, was the last major architect of the present organization. He was the leader when they changed the funding sources. He and the legislature at the time decided schools should be more controlled at the local level and not get total funding from the state.
The school funds were reduced from the state and all 115 school districts now must run and justify local levies to top off the needed school expenses. That is the way it is now. They all have to do it. And the good news is it is possible, and to still have very low property taxes. Relative to all our surrounding states, Idaho’s property taxes are low, even after school levies.
The other thing to know about Idaho taxes is that all our taxes have low rates. Of our major taxes, our income tax is low, our sales tax is low, and our property taxes are low. Some states, for instance, Washington, have no income tax, but their property taxes are sky-high. Oregon has no sales tax, so its other taxes are higher. Idaho tries to strike a fair balance of low rates for all categories.
Every tax is different. Some people pay a lot of income tax, some people pay a lot of sales tax, and some people pay very little income tax or sales tax, but pay property tax. Sometimes it depends on their stage in life. Young people might not pay a lot of property tax when raising their families, but they do pay a lot of income tax and sales tax. Idaho strives to be balanced. But for us, that means we have to pass our school levies to have decent schools.
Next week, I will try my theory of how we can pass our school levy.
Craig Spencer
Grangeville
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.