How do we pass our levy? That is a hard question. We were short only 600 votes, with most of the larger precincts showing only a 30 percent turnout. Why would Kooskia have a high number of no votes when they have such a nice school? Why would there be such a negative Elk City vote when they have their own special school? Where were the Grangeville parents?
I guess people don’t know what they have until they lose it. The board is right now formulating the actual cuts to make the income match the outgo. Perhaps that will show voters what is at stake. One of the items they are discussing is going to a four-day week. The last time we considered this we hired an independent group to study what savings could be found in a four-day week. They found only a possible $68,000 in savings. That was in 2006. There are many other reasons to stay away from a four-day week.
Figuring out what savings can be found will be very difficult with any accuracy. The board leadership has already driven off the skilled and experienced people who could provide answers. Most of the district office people have resigned. Our board leadership is lost. Mr. Dunn may be trying, but has no knowledge or experience with school boards, state funding, or our schools.
The only way to pass a levy is to identify exactly what has to be cut. And then try another levy. And another. And another. Do not give up. It takes a long time, and many tries to turn a district around and bring back the people who care about education, people who don’t want to deny our youth educational opportunities. To start with, the most important thing to do is “to do no harm.” The worst thing to do is to do nothing.
Craig Spencer
Grangeville
