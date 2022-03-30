During the last three weeks, I have had two major surgeries, the last one an emergency. And right here in our own little hospital, my life was saved. After a successful operation and a week of fabulous care, I am here to report we have a wonderful jewel of a hospital.
In between these two life-changing events, while in rehab and unable to work, I volunteered to write a letter of support for the school levy and volunteered at the polls. I should have done more because we lost. I couldn’t believe it. What are we allowing to happen here? I was on the school board for 21 years and kept track of the expenses and taxes needed. I found that of the 115 or so school districts of this state, we were one of the least expensive per student. And during all that time my kids were in school, and I was very familiar with the curriculum and all the kids’ progress. I was very impressed. Our schools pumped out a whole new generation of fine people, really topnotch.
Folks, if we are going to live in as nice a community as we have here, we must work to support our community. And that means supporting our schools, hospitals, cities, counties, state legislature, and our federal government that, among other things, organizes our social security and Medicare. We are really lucky to have a nice hospital and our great schools, but we don’t get them for free. We must pony up or we lose them. Next week I will write another short letter explaining why our legislature requires schools to be partially supported by property taxes. It is a perfectly logical and fair system. Maybe it is not perfect, but nothing ever would please everybody.
Meanwhile, in words from my sister in Delaware this morning: “Gosh, I miss Idaho!”
Craig Spencer
Grangeville
