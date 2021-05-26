A recent AP article in the Lewiston Tribune presented a lot of BS about inflation being higher prices on things, and why that is happening, but never mentioned the real cause. If you look up inflation in a dictionary printed before today’s PC cleansing, you will find inflation defined as “an abnormal increase in the volume of money and credit.” Pretty simple. Do you suppose the dumping of umpteen trillions of dollars into the economy in the pretense of Covid relief could be having some effect?

Rising prices are the result of inflation, and not the cause, but you won’t hear that from today’s media.

Lucky Brandt

Kooskia

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments