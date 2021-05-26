A recent AP article in the Lewiston Tribune presented a lot of BS about inflation being higher prices on things, and why that is happening, but never mentioned the real cause. If you look up inflation in a dictionary printed before today’s PC cleansing, you will find inflation defined as “an abnormal increase in the volume of money and credit.” Pretty simple. Do you suppose the dumping of umpteen trillions of dollars into the economy in the pretense of Covid relief could be having some effect?
Rising prices are the result of inflation, and not the cause, but you won’t hear that from today’s media.
Lucky Brandt
Kooskia
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.